- Summary of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- China's Industrial Production profit growth slows (2:40).
- Matt Hancock replaced by Sajid Javid as the new Health Secretary (4:04).
- Infectious disease experts weighing the need for booster shots in the US (6:04).
- US strikes on Iran backed militias to test Raisi and nuclear talks (7:59).
- What to expect from the OPEC+ meeting this week (9:56).
- UK FCA bans crypto exchange Binance (12:04).
- Why Basel III regulations could impact the gold market (12:58).
- Main calendar events this week with a focus on US Non-Farm Payrolls (15:13).
