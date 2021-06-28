- Summary of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00).

- China's Industrial Production profit growth slows (2:40).

- Matt Hancock replaced by Sajid Javid as the new Health Secretary (4:04).

- Infectious disease experts weighing the need for booster shots in the US (6:04).

- US strikes on Iran backed militias to test Raisi and nuclear talks (7:59).

- What to expect from the OPEC+ meeting this week (9:56).

- UK FCA bans crypto exchange Binance (12:04).

- Why Basel III regulations could impact the gold market (12:58).

- Main calendar events this week with a focus on US Non-Farm Payrolls (15:13).