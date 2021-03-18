Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
Summary of the FOMC meeting and market reaction (2:13).
NHS warns of 'significant reduction' in vaccine supplies (7:27).
Biden to reach 100 million vaccination 5 weeks early (12:59).
What to expect from the Bank of England rate decision (15:21).
Bank of Japan preview with ETF buying and yield control in focus (16:45).
Other calendar events of note including US Jobless Claims (18:14).
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD slides to $1735 area as US bond yields hit new cycle highs
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and failed ahead of the $1760 strong horizontal resistance. Elevated US bond yields prompted short-covering around the USD and exerted some pressure. A pullback in the equity markets helped limit any further losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.