- Intro and main event of the week (00:00).
- Gold at a three-week low on hawkish Fed comments (00:59).
- WTI crude back below the $90 handle (2:00).
- What to expect from Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole (4:12).
- Main economic data to watch this week (6:06).
- Credit Suisse appoints new senior positions (7:44).
- Vodafone to sell Hungarian business for $1.8bn (8:10).
