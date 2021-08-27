- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).

- Fed speaker schedule for today (1:30).

- What to expect from Powell's speech and how markets might react (1:56).

- Biden advisers considering Powell for a second term (5:11).

- Deadly Kabul attack shakes Biden's Afghan exit strategy (5:45).

- PBOC signals the possibility of another RRR cut (8:15).

- Major storm expected to hit the Gulf of Mexico this weekend (9:43).

- Other calendar events to be aware of (11:30).

- Latest 'Market Watch' podcast episode out later today (12:08).