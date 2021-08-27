- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- Fed speaker schedule for today (1:30).
- What to expect from Powell's speech and how markets might react (1:56).
- Biden advisers considering Powell for a second term (5:11).
- Deadly Kabul attack shakes Biden's Afghan exit strategy (5:45).
- PBOC signals the possibility of another RRR cut (8:15).
- Major storm expected to hit the Gulf of Mexico this weekend (9:43).
- Other calendar events to be aware of (11:30).
- Latest 'Market Watch' podcast episode out later today (12:08).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back above 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Risk appetite improves despite simmering geopolitical tensions. Treasury yields ignore Fed’s hawkish view. US PCE inflation, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid mixed mood, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3700, consolidating the previous losses amid risk reset. The US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields, as investors gear up for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. US PCE Inflation data will be eyed as well.
Gold eyes $1808, $1819 bullish targets ahead of Powell
Well, the Fed speculation on monetary policy normalization has once again turned in favor of the hawks heading into Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. However, the Kabul airport bombing and pre-Powell anxiety are keeping safe-haven gold buoyed.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.