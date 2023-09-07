In today's live stream, Coach asks Dave about #SPX #TLT #DXY #SILJ #IWM, Semi's and #Oil.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0700 as USD rally loses steam
EUR/USD stabilized near 1.0700 after touching its lowest level in three months below 1.0690. Although the US Dollar erased some of the gains it recorded after upbeat Jobless Claims data, the cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing rebound.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, stays below 1.2500
After falling below 1.2450, GBP/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum before testing 1.2500. The US Dollar lost some strength amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and helped the pair edge higher.
Gold holds steady near $1,920 as US yields edge lower
Following a short-lasting decline in the early American session, Gold price returned to the $1,920 area. After rising toward 4.3% with the initial reaction to the US jobless claims data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to edge lower and helped XAU/USD find a foothold.
Bitcoin options traders are selling bear spreads without fear, eyeing BTC rally to $30,000
Options market data can typically offer insights into price movements of Bitcoin. BTC options allow traders to speculate the price of Bitcoin and use the investment product to leverage or hedge their existing trading positions.
Market impressed by narrowing loss, but macro picture sinks GME
GME jumped above $20 initially in Wednesday’s post-market when its second-quarter results were released to great fanfare. The video game retailer cut its ongoing losses down to smidgin and offered up the possibility of futures profits.