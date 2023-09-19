What to expect from BOE this Thursday – Will the BOE allow the GBP to lose even more ground? [Video]

Share:

Join us for a comprehensive analysis with Luca Santos, ACY Securities' Technical Market Analyst, as we delve into the hot topic of the week: the Bank of England's upcoming decision on interest rates. Will the BOE take action that allows the GBP to lose even more ground? Luca shares his insights on what to expect and how traders can brace themselves for this pivotal economic event. As the financial world keeps a close eye on the British pound, Luca explores the potential outcomes of the BOE's decision. Discover the implications for the GBP and how it might affect your trading strategies.

Join us as we unpack the possibilities and prepare for the BOE's decision on interest rates. Luca Santos is your guide to trading success in this exciting economic landscape!