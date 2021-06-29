US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.055.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Down at 72.15.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 160.01.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 8 ticks Lower and trading at 4278.50.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1769.50. Gold is 112 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Spanish IBEX which is fractionally Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Barkin Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much evidence of correlation Monday morning. The Dow dropped 150 points but the S&P and Nasdaq gained. All in all it was a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the markets looked flat and didn't seem to have much in the way of direction yesterday morning. It was discovered that the US had ordered airstrikes against Iran backed allies and this probably sent a scare in the markets as this was Biden's first major military action of his administration. It did turn out to be a non issue as the markets didn't react violently to this news. Ordinarily geopolitical events do affect markets but this wasn't major in that sense and didn't provide violent swings as we often see in the indices. Today we have a bit more economic news than yesterday. We have Home Price Index and Consumer Confidence, perhaps this will give us better market direction.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
