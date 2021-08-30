What a difference a week makes; back from holidays and the faux pre-taper tantrum, sell-offs across various asset classes have been unceremoniously reversed in their entirety. I deliberately avoided looking at or thinking about markets over the past week, preferring sun and five books, none of which were self-helping, self-actualising or upskilling. I didn't learn Python (I'm scared of snakes anyway), but my eyes were opened to the possibilities of near light-speed interstellar travel thanks to space-drifting energy-absorbing amoeba. (Thank you, Andy Weir).

So, I guess it is with the amoeba in mind that I ponder the buy-everything rally that swept markets on Friday. Much is being laid at the door of Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, where he did what everyone thought and signalled taperings were on the agenda, but interest rate hikes were not. Why this is a surprise to any thinking individual, I know not. He was not going to say we'll start tapering this year and immediately start hiking rates; we have an FOMC dot plot for that, folks. Amoeba.

Anyway, having not upset the narrative the street wanted to hear, FOMO on everything swung into action with the recent taper nerves US Dollar buying being unwound, risk sentiment currencies rallying powerfully. Those two dark towers of momentum-driven tail-chasing speculative anarchy, oil and precious metals, recorded outsized gains. However, I note that both asset classes had already retraced most of the previous week's losses anyway, as had the US Dollar. Mr Powell just added the fresh fruit and cream to the top of the pavlova.

Equity markets in the United States, despite much handwringing from the FOMO amoeba at sideways days, a harbinger of doom to us all, never really retreated at all over the past few taper-nerves weeks. They're all at record highs; thank you, no heater-delta here. In fact, glancing at the S&P 500 chart for this year this morning, if you had closed your eyes and clicked buy-everything on every two per-cent-ish dips, you'd have done very well thank you. We still live in a zero per cent world, floating on an ocean of unlimited central bank money that is determined to NPV the wealth of our children to keep the lights on today, back-stopping even the dumbest business or investment ideas. A tapering won't change that. By the way, the buy-the-two-per-cent-dip S&P 500 strategy is not investment advice, merely an observation. However, like most of the world on any topic you can imagine, I am always 100% correct in hindsight.

Notably, US bond yields have held onto most of their recent gains, sending just a sliver of a warning signal out to the buy-everything amoeba that interstellar travel is not without its perils. I learnt the same last week from Andy Weir also- he wrote The Martian, by the way, not Matt Damon. Like financial markets, those space-faring amoebae promise much, in this case, unlimited free energy. A sure thing? We love that. But, when not handled with care, very ugly explosions can result in mass destruction. Gosh, there I go talking about cryptos and high-yield debt again.

We have a Non-Farm Payrolls due at the end of the week, and a 1.0 million-plus print could see tapering tantrums back on the front foot. 800,000 likely keeps the buy-everything trading bubbling on low heat like a good sauce. A low-ball print under 500,000 jobs, while technically bad news for the recovery, will probably see taper nerves anaesthetised; bad for the US Dollar, great for every other asset class you can shake a stick at.

Despite the seemingly one-way trading seen last week, I will be taking any price action today and tomorrow with a grain of salt. That is because we are approaching month-end with the usual "rebalancing" flows seen across markets. Although the week's highlight is Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls, it also comes before the US Labour Day holiday next Monday. I long ago learnt to disregard the price action in the hours after the release. Trading leads to the dark side. But with a US holiday next Monday, we may not get a clear picture of the market's reaction until well into next week. I can see plenty of whipsaws in the days ahead.

Asia will see its beginning of month dump of PMI data this week, as will the rest of the world. China's official and Caixin Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI reads will be the only ones to escape the pre-non-Farm noise. Markets at this stage are most nervous about the data showing increasing weakness as delta disruptions mount against a seemingly never-ending background of government interventions in various sectors. Thus, weaker China PMI data could cap exuberance in Asian markets, either via currencies or equities, ahead of Friday's main event.

The data calendar is quiet in Asia today, with better Japan Retail Sales having no noticeable impact. Currency markets, in particular, will be muted with London away for the August Bank Holiday today.

Finally, being a Monday, and with amoeba on my mind, it's time to take a brief look at Bitcoin. Crypto's have consolidated in my absence but remain near recent highs. Back in late July, in the spirit of tradeable versus investable, I did the unthinkable and got bullish on Bitcoin after it broke out of a giant triangle around $34,000.00 of US taxpayer back fiat currency. The target at the time was $51,000.00, and that came very close last week. I must also grudgingly admit that cryptos have defied the US Dollar strength of past weeks. The charts suggest the $51,000.00 target is still in play as long as the 200-day moving average (DMA) at $46.100.00 remains intact. A low US Non-Farm should give them another boost, if only because the US Dollar will plummet. The charts suggest $60,000.00 is achievable by the FOMO-media crowd, but I will reassess once $51,000.00 trades. Longer-time readers should not get their hopes up that I will remain bullish forever; I'll leave that for the single-cell organisms.

Asian equities stage sedate rally

The FOMO-gnomes of Wall Street needed no other encouragement after Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech said what they wanted to hear, and didn't say what they didn't want to hear, rate hikes on the horizon. To be fair, Mr Powell could probably have said: "Hi, I'm Jerome Powell" and finished there, and Wall Street would have bought everything.

The major indices finished the week on a high note, with the S&P 500 rising 0.88%, the Nasdaq jumping by 1.20%, and the Down Jones climbing by 0.69%. In Asia, futures on all three are marginally higher by around 0.05%.

Asian markets have started the day positively as well, although my circumspectly than Wall Street. Nevertheless, the Nikkei 225 has climbed 0.40%, with the Kospi rising by 0.30%. China markets are mixed, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.35% while the CSI 300 has fallen by 0.20%, with the Hang Seng edging 0.10% higher. Asian markets are still retaining Covid-19 nerves, and more importantly, China clampdown nerves, with each day delivering something new on that front.

ASEAN markets are being led higher by Singapore after the government announced the City-state had reached its 80% vaccination target over the weekend, spurring reopening hopes. The Straits Times has rallied by 0.90%, and investors' return of risk appetite generally is boosting regional markets. Kuala Lumpur is 0.35% higher, with Bangkok jumping 1.10% and Taipei by 0.55%. In Australia, record results by the miner Fortescue have offset delta nerves in NSW and Victoria. The All Ordinaries has risen by 0.30%, with the ASX 200 0.20% higher. Falling numbers of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today sees the NZX 50 rallying by 0.85%.

The biggest threat to the Asian rally this week will be poor PMI data from China. But the return of risk appetite internationally post-Jackson-Hole should be en0ugh to keep the party going in Europe and the United States today. I expect European equities to open higher. UK markets are closed.

The US Dollar retreats on dovish Powell

The US Dollar rally continued to fade on Friday, the dollar index has topped out above 93.50 resistance earlier last week. With markets taking a potential taper-tantrum of the board after the Powell Jackson Hole address, the dollar index fell by 0.38% to 92.68 on Friday, edging lower to 92.64 in Asia today. The 92.50 level is looming as a key pivot level now, with a daily close below signalling further potential unwinding, potentially targeting 91.50.

The return of risk appetite has seen the Euro and Sterling make impressive gains, rising 0.35% and 0.45% to 1.1795 and 1.3760, respectively. EUR/USD has crept above 1.1800 to 1.1805 this morning, although I would not say it is out of the woods until it reclaims 1.1900. Similarly, GBP/USD needs to close above its 200 and 50-DMAs at 1.3800 and 1.3818.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD have quickly recovered from their central bank/Covid-19 blues as international investor risk appetite returned last week, riding on the no-taper-tantrum tailwind. AUD/USD leapt 1.05% to 0.7315, and NZD/USD rose by 0.90% to 0.7010 on Friday, where they remain approximately today. Having bottomed at 0.7100 and 0.6800 last week, those two levels are the lines in the sand from a longer-term bullish perspective.

USD/CNY remains trapped in a broader 6.4500 to 6.5000 range with the PBOC content to make the daily fixing in line with moves in the underlying basket. That has left USD/ASIA to fend for itself and the return of investor risk appetite last week led to some stellar gains by regional currencies. The Malaysian Ringgit staged a massive rally despite its woeful virus situation, as a new Prime Minister, hinting at much craved political stability, and soaring oil prices saw USD/MYR plummet from 4.2400 to 4.1660 over the past week. Having rallied so far so fast, the MYR may struggle to overcome the 100-DMA at 4.1600 in the near term, particularly if oil prices top out.

The Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Philippine Peso and Indian Rupee also enjoyed stellar weeks, unwinding much of the recent week's sell-offs. USD/ASIA needs to negotiate the China PMIs for the rally to continue this week. With Singapore hitting its 80% vaccination target, I expect it to outperform ASEAN FX heading into Q4. On a darker note, USD/IDR has remained pegged around 14.370.00 after the Indonesia Government and Bank of Indonesia announced a "burden-sharing" arrangement extension. That is, BI will directly buy newly issued government bonds and monetise its debt. Indonesia and the Philippines got away with this in 2020, but the jury is out if Indonesia will in 2021. Indeed, USD/IDR suggests they will not. If Friday's Non-Farm's is strong, leading to a stronger US Dollar, the Indonesian Rupiah could grab the ASEAN wooden spoon from the Malaysian Ringgit and Thai Baht.

With month-end flows upon us, and China PMI data and US Non-Farm Payr9lls ahead this week, I would caution about becoming too attached to the dovish Powell sell US Dollar wagon train. When something is too easy or too good to be true, it often is. Although US Dollar momentum has shifted to the downside, there is plenty of potential for ugly whipsaw price action in the week ahead.

Oil markets on hurricane watch

Oil markets are on hurricane watch this morning as Hurricane Ida smashes into the US Gulf of Mexico states, taking 95% of the regions oil production and refining offline. On Friday, prices continued their mighty rally in anticipation of the hurricane, with Brent crude rising by 1/55% to $72.55 and WTI climbing by 1.40% to $68.65 a barrel. Both contracts spiked higher in early Monday trading as the hurricane made landfall but have retraced all of those gains to be almost unchanged at $72.80 and $68.55 a barrel, respectively.

OPEC+ also meets this week on September the 1st to discuss its production targets. Kuwait suggested that targets could be revised lower if needed providing some early support. With oil having rallied over 10.0% last week, leaving both contracts roughly in the middle of their two-month ranges (frisky though they have been), the pressure of probably off for the grouping to change their scheduled production increases. OPEC+ has shown in the past that they are very resistant to the tail-chasing noise of the prompt futures, and the curves themselves remain in backwardation.

Hurricane Ida will dictate oil's near-term direction. If Ida weakens and its path of destruction is lower than expected, oil's rally will temporarily lose momentum here. Similarly, if Ida's impact is worse than expected, and we get ambiguous signals from OPEC+ officials, oil's rally can continue, especially as risk appetite in general post-Jackson Hole, is firm.

I won't even try to put any technical levels around oil today, there is far too much noise in the markets and the price action over the last two weeks is schizophrenic, to say the least. No one can complain about a lack of volatility, though. I will note the Brent crude bottomed at support at $64.60 a barrel last week, and the 200-DMA is approaching that point at 64.30. Similarly, WTI bottomed at a series of daily lows between $61.50 and $62.00 a barrel, with the 200-DMA not far away at $60.65. So, I would say with confidence that the lines in the sand for the greater oil price rally are around $64.50 and $61.50 a barrel. Intraday is a case of being nimble and having steely nerves and deep pockets.

Gold powers higher on Powell

Gold's recovery rally from the early August long capitulation continued Friday after a suitably dovish Powell saw buyers flock back to precious metals as the US Dollar plummeted. Gold finished the session 1.40% higher at $1817.50 and, most importantly, closed above the 100 and 200-DMAs. In Asia, gold trading has been moribund, with some long-covering pushing gold slightly lower to $1816.30 an ounce.

The Friday rally of over $25 an ounce pushed the yellow metal up through the 100-and 200-DMAs, today at $1810.00 and $1812.59 an ounce, respectively. They form gold's first layer of support, followed by $1800.00 and $1785.00 an ounce, Friday's lows. Gold has intra-day resistance at $1823.00, followed by a series of daily highs layered between $1830.00 and $1835.00 an ounce. A close above $1835.00 signals further gains to $1860.00 and onto $1900.00 an ounce in the days ahead.

However, as I have discussed above, there are plenty of potential potholes on a seemingly clear road higher this week. Month-end rebalancing flows, China PMIs, and the US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday all have the potential to create short-term whipsaw price action. In the latter case, it could potentially turn the buy everything sells US Dollar trade on its head if the data prints at 1.0 million-plus jobs this Friday.