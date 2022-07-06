A chaotic trading session yesterday saw a couple of major price levels broken. Crude oil fell below the $100pb support, the EURUSD sank below 1.03, Cable slipped below 1.20, gold tanked to $1763 an ounce, and the US 2-year yield exceeded the 10-year yield. The common denominator for the majority of the price action was the mounting recession fears and investor panic.

Cherry on top. There is news that officials in Shanghai are mass testing again, following a surge in cases in the past two days.

European futures point at a positive start this morning, but gains remain fragile.

In the UK, Boris Johnson lost two important figures for its cabinet yesterday, including Rishi who said ‘they can’t carry on like this’, referring to the illegal parties, the sexual abuse allegations, etc.

The political turmoil in the UK certainly added to the selling pressure on the sterling, however the reason why Cable slipped below the 1.20 mark was a booming US dollar, across the board.

The dollar index rallied to a fresh 20-year high and flirted with the 107 mark.