A busy end to the week, as UK Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and announced another U-turn in her government's tax cut plan. Find out exactly what happened and how markets reacted to the latest news.

We also tie in the latest developments in the UK bond market after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told pension funds “You have three days to get out". A brave move or asking for trouble?

Finally, Thursday marked one of the largest intraday reversals in the US stock market on record. The initial move lower came after US Core CPI printed at a new 40-year high, but why did we rebound so quickly? Piers explains why the devil is always in detail!



