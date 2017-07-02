What Next after GBP/USD’s Dramatic Close and Reverse?
GBP/USD
4 hour
The GBP/USD is building a correction between support (green) and resistance) which is most likely a wave 4 (purple). A bearish ABC (orange) seems to be completed within a larger wave B (blue) correction as price bounced strongly at the 50% Fibonacci level.
1 hour
The GBP/USD bullish momentum is probably a 5 wave (orange) structure, which could mean that price is retracing within wave 4 (orange) as long as price stays above the 50% Fibonacci level.
EUR/USD
4 hour
The EUR/USD break below the support trend line (blue) could spark a continuation of the wave 3 (purple). A break of the resistance trend lines (orange/red) could change the wave structure.
1 hour
The EUR/USD is most likely in a wave 4 (blue) retracement, which would be invalidated if price broke above the resistance (red) and 61.8% Fibonacci. A break below support (green) could see a continuation.
USD/JPY
4 hour
The USD/JPY is building a retracement back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple). The 38.2% and 50% are likely support levels to complete a wave 4 (purple).
1 hour
The USD/JPY could have completed a bearish ABC zigzag (orange) at the 38.2% Fibonacci level of wave 4 (purple). A break above the resistance trend lines could indicate a continuation of the bullish momentum whereas a break below support (green) could see a bearish continuation.
Trading with currencies and CFDs is speculative in nature and could involve the risk of loss. Such trading is not suitable for all investors. Before using the services of Admiral Markets AS please acknowledge the risks associated with trading, terms and conditions of the services and consult and expert if necessary.