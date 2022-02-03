- Intro (00:00).
- Initial after-market reaction when the numbers came out (00:29).
- Meta performance in Q4 and outlook (1:05).
- Reality Labs operating loss was $3.3bln (2:09).
- Disappointing outlook (3:25).
- Facebook sees a decline in Daily Active Users in RoW and US (3:40).
- Meta faces challenges on multiple fronts (5:53).
- Competition from Tik Tok intensifies (6:50).
- Wall Street analysts get it wrong! (7:27).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1300, with the upside capped amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Soaring inflation, all-time low unemployment rate back potential ECB rate hikes in 2022. The ECB is unlikely to alter policy settings but Lagarde's presser will hold the key.
GBP/USD: On the defensive around 1.3550, BOE in focus
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold dribbles around 200-DMA amid anxious markets
Gold remains sidelined above $1,800 as market players await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) during early Thursday. The metal drops for the first time in four days, retreating from the weekly top.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.