Video description: Mike showed ONON flying and Tech led by semis shaking off yesterday's rout!
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. In line with these concerns, the regulatory body has issued an alert for potential crypto investors.
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024