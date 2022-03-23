Equities rallied and treasuries dived yesterday, as a sign that investors are cheering the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) plan to deal more aggressively with the skyrocketing inflation – which is certainly more toxic in the longer run than higher rates for the economic tissue.
The S&P500 had another strong session yesterday gaining more than 1%, and Nasdaq rallied close to 2% as technology stocks led the rally. Tesla gained close to 8%, GameStop soared more than 30% as AMC gained 15%. Chinese stocks had another great day as well. Alibaba rallied 11% yesterday and more than 55% since last week.
Meanwhile, oil trading is hectic these days, as prices swing between those who rush to sell the top near the $115pb level and those who rush to buy below $110pb. The news that Germany and Hungary are willing to put the brakes on a potential Russian oil embargo softens the bulls’ hands in the short run, as the long-term outlook remains positive.
Bitcoin struggles to clear the 100-DMA resistance, and Cable tests 1.33 after inflation data surprised to the upside this morning.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
