Equities rallied and treasuries dived yesterday, as a sign that investors are cheering the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) plan to deal more aggressively with the skyrocketing inflation – which is certainly more toxic in the longer run than higher rates for the economic tissue.

The S&P500 had another strong session yesterday gaining more than 1%, and Nasdaq rallied close to 2% as technology stocks led the rally. Tesla gained close to 8%, GameStop soared more than 30% as AMC gained 15%. Chinese stocks had another great day as well. Alibaba rallied 11% yesterday and more than 55% since last week.

Meanwhile, oil trading is hectic these days, as prices swing between those who rush to sell the top near the $115pb level and those who rush to buy below $110pb. The news that Germany and Hungary are willing to put the brakes on a potential Russian oil embargo softens the bulls’ hands in the short run, as the long-term outlook remains positive.

Bitcoin struggles to clear the 100-DMA resistance, and Cable tests 1.33 after inflation data surprised to the upside this morning.