Forex
The EUR/USD officially reached parity yesterday, thanks to the dollar, which gained enormous strength on the back of the US CPI reading. There is no doubt that the Euro is highly oversold on the daily and time frame, which means we are likely to see a lot of bargain hunters coming into the market to make a few quick dollars. As for the long-term outlook, the gap between the EU and Fed's monetary policy is immensely mammoth. In other words, it is more likely for the ECB to front-load its interest rate, and there are far more chances for the ECB to increase the interest rate by 100 basis points or even more to catch up with the rest of the central banks.
The EC has already trimmed the outlook for the Eurozone for this year. The new outlook for the GDP for the Eurozone is 2.6%, and it blamed higher inflation for the slowdown in the GDP. The EC believes that the Eurozone's GDP will grow by 1.4% in 2023, which is significantly lower than their previous number of 2.3%.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
