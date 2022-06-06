Gold
Gold prices are trading higher after closing another week in positive territory. Looking at the price action over the last three weeks, the shining metal has been making a series of higher highs and higher lows, and this has helped the precious metal to post three consecutive weeks of gain.
When it comes to the gold price, traders are focused on the strength or the weakness of the dollar index, which is very much dependent on two elements. Firstly, the US economic numbers, and secondly, the Fed's monetary policy stance. Although Friday's number was better than expected, but it wasn't exactly thriving. The best you can think of from Friday's report is that the Fed can continue on its monetary policy path, but this doesn't mean that the Fed can begin to increase the interest by more than half a point in each of the upcoming meetings. This particular fact is helping the gold price to stay above water.
The most important price level for the gold price this week is its resistance which is at 1,900, and the most important economic reading for the shining metal is the US CPI number which is due on Friday. If the gold price begins to slide below the 1,830 price level and stays below its, we could see the gold bulls struggling for their lives.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.2500 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2500, extending the recovery as the US dollar takes a breather after the NFP-led upsurge. Tory rebels gear up for a vote of no-confidence in UK PM Johnson later this Monday.
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0700 amid better mood
EUR/USD is clinging onto the post-NFP recovery gains above 1.0700, as the US dollar retreat alongside the Treasury yields amid a better market mood. Holiday-induced thinner liquidity could restrict EUR moves.
Gold Price recovers inside rising wedge, focus on $1,875, US inflation
Gold Price (XAUUSD) reverses the previous day’s losses, despite a recent retreat to $1,850, amid mixed market concerns and anxiety ahead of this week’s key data/events. That said, the yellow metal posted the first weekly loss in three.
Is ApeCoin price gaining steam for a significant movement?
ApeCoin price has been consolidating between many barriers for roughly three weeks, hinting at an explosive move. Considering the bullish weekly open for Bitcoin, there is a chance for this volatility to support the bulls.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!