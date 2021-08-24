Gold
Following a drop in prices over the last few days, gold prices are making a comeback. Gold prices have risen above the crucial $1,800 level after an increase in coronavirus cases convinced investors that the Fed might postpone the unstoppable tapering of stimulus. The dollar has also recently depreciated, prompting investors to increase their exposure to the precious metal.
Moving onwards, traders would need strong reasons to drive prices further above the $1,800 level considering resistance levels near the 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Furthermore, investors should understand that if future economic data shows continued strength, hawks could be cornered to take control, leading to an eventual boost in interest rates, which would increase the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal and drive its prices down.
Asian markets
Asian Pacific markets are posting modest gains following the slump in markets witnessed last week because of additional regulatory restrictions imposed by Chinese regulators. However, markets have so far reacted favourably to China's central bank's call for additional credit support for the country's real economy. Equities have been on a rise following the news.
As of 11:28 p.m. EST, the Nikkei jumped 0.98% while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.00%. The ASX 200 index surged 0.44% and Seoul's Kospi rose 1.56%. The Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, has climbed 1.59%.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
Gold steps back from wall of resistance around $1,800
Gold drops 0.17% intraday to $1,802 amid a quiet session ahead of the European markets’ open on Tuesday. The yellow metal jumped the most since August 13 the previous day but lacks the fundamentals to cross the sturdy barrier to the north.
Bitcoin price readies for another leg up amid low transaction levels
Bitcoin price rally toward $50,000 has interestingly not yielded any positive sentiment around the leading digital asset. Bitcoin transactions have reached a historic low as the bellwether cryptocurrency continued its rally.
Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?
Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaking on the economic outlook at the upcoming central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, will dominate market direction. Fed officials appear on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.