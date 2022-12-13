After the weekend, crude oil prices moved away from their lowest in twelve months. The cold snap that boosts energy demand is taking precedence over concerns about global growth.
Supply and Demand
WTI crude oil is trading near the $75 mark on the NYMEX after testing its $70 support level yesterday. Keystone, one of the main pipelines operated by TC Energy that can carry about 0.6 million barrels from Alberta (Canada) to the US, has been undergoing maintenance since Wednesday after a critical leak was detected in Kansas.
(Source: Bloomberg)
On the other hand, the easing of COVID restrictions in China and Hong Kong gives hope for a rebound in the economy. According to Goldman Sachs in a report published on Sunday (Dec 11), the reopening in China could push crude oil prices up by $15. A jump in both domestic and international flights in China is to be noticed. Similarly, the removal of a three-day monitoring period for arrivals in Hong Kong marks a shift in health restrictive policies.
Weather
Another element capable of restoring momentum to the market is the degraded weather conditions in the northern hemisphere – also likely to fuel demand.
Firstly, in Europe, a mass of cold air from the Arctic brought temperatures down several degrees below seasonal averages. Secondly, in the United States, a cold front will sweep through much of the East, with negative temperatures forecast in Chicago, Cleveland, and Indianapolis.
Technical Charts
WTI Crude Oil (CLF23) Futures (January contract, daily chart)
WTI Crude Oil (CLF23) Futures (January contract, 4H chart)
RBOB Gasoline (RBF23) Futures (January contract, daily chart)
Brent Crude Oil (BRNG23) Futures (February contract, daily chart) – Contract for Difference (CFD) UKOIL
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
