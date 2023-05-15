On the trade we speak to the best traders, everyday, to find out how they are positioned and why. Streamed live on ausbiz each weekday at 2.40pm AET, we crunch the numbers with the experts to find out the key levels, technical favourites and trades you need to know, to be on top of the action.
Duncan takes us through the key trading levels for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery towards 1.0900 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is attempting a mild recovery toward 1.0900 early Monday, as the US Dollar bulls take a breather after the recent upsurge. Mixed ECB-speak and a cautious market mood could limit the further upside in the pair. EU Industrial Production and Economic Forecasts eyed.
GBP/USD seems vulnerable to slide further, ascending channel breakdown in play
GBP/USD edges higher on Monday, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive. A combination of factors continues to underpin the USD and should act as a headwind. The BoE’s less hawkish outlook might further contribute to capping gains for the major.
Gold declines towards $2,000 as USD Index rebounds, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price has retreated from $2,019.00 after a less-confident recovery move in the Asian session. The precious metal is expected to return to the psychological support of $2,000.00 as the US Dollar Index has rebounded firmly.
BGB price movement: What caused its impressive 9.5% rise?
BGB token has demonstrated a significant rise of 9.5% in the last 24 hours. This price surge has led the asset to break into the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the market by capitalization.
Cautious start to the week as US debt ceiling talks continue
Last week saw modest losses for European markets in a week where there was little in the way of conviction in any of the moves. It was a similar story for US markets.