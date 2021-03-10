The Nasdaq Composite index posted stellar rally yesterday. There was no doubt that the index have been under tremendous selling pressure during the past few weeks.Tech stocks were heavily beaten down and a rebound was strongly on the cards.
If we look at the overall fundamentals, nothing much changed yesterday as compared to the day before or the day before that. But if you look at the NASDAQ’s performance that it posted yesterday, it certainly drops your jaw. So, the big question is that why did we see such a big inflow in tech stocks yesterday that pushed the markets higher.
Well, technically speaking, NASDAQ was way oversold and it was trading very close to its 200-day SMA and this is the area most of the institutions usually buy. Now, the index has moved closer to its 100-day SMA on the daily frame and the challenge it is has is to cross above this moving average on the daily time frame. If the index becomes successful in moving above the price and holds the support, the chances will be that NASDAQ may head towards a all-time high.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.