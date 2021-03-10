The Nasdaq Composite index posted stellar rally yesterday. There was no doubt that the index have been under tremendous selling pressure during the past few weeks.Tech stocks were heavily beaten down and a rebound was strongly on the cards.

If we look at the overall fundamentals, nothing much changed yesterday as compared to the day before or the day before that. But if you look at the NASDAQ’s performance that it posted yesterday, it certainly drops your jaw. So, the big question is that why did we see such a big inflow in tech stocks yesterday that pushed the markets higher.

Well, technically speaking, NASDAQ was way oversold and it was trading very close to its 200-day SMA and this is the area most of the institutions usually buy. Now, the index has moved closer to its 100-day SMA on the daily frame and the challenge it is has is to cross above this moving average on the daily time frame. If the index becomes successful in moving above the price and holds the support, the chances will be that NASDAQ may head towards a all-time high.