What is a stock split and expectations for Amazon (AMZN Stock) Q1 2021 earnings [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung catches up with Head of Trading Piers Curran to talk over the upcoming Amazon earnings and to explain how stock splits works, something that has been rumored to be under consideration at Amazon and could be unveiled later today.
GBP/USD resumes advance, aims for 1.4000
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, retaining its gains as US GDP figures spur demand for high-yielding assets. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
