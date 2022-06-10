European and US stocks declined yesterday and the futures hint at a bearish start in Europe.
Inflation and recession fears take the upper hand, after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its inflation significantly from 5.1% to 6.8% for this year, and cut the growth forecast, significantly as well, for this year and the next. But the rates remained unchanged, and Lagarde called for a 25-bp hike in July.
As such, the ECB decision revived inflation and recession fears, but hardly the euro bulls.
Due today, the US inflation data will be the major focus before the weekly closing bell. Investors are tense on the idea that we could see an ugly surprise, as energy prices keep rising and there has been an unexpected tick in used car prices in May.
Elsewhere, crude oil eases, but natural gas prices tick higher on a fire at Texas LNG facility. Alibaba lost 8% as Chinese regulators denied news that they would revive the much-expected ANT Group IPO.
Bitcoin remains stuck near the $30K level.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.0600 ahead of US Inflation
EUR/USD is clinging onto gains above 1.0600 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US inflation release. ECB pre-committed a 25 bps July rate hike while leaving doors open for a 50 bps hike in September.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed
GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data.
Gold Price approaches $1,842 support ahead of US inflation
Gold Price remains depressed at around $1,845, keeping the previous day’s bearish bias as the metal approaches the key support confluence heading into Friday’s European session.
Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%
TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. It has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!