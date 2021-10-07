The dollar hit its strongest position in more than a year versus the euro on Wednesday, with the key EUR/USD pair sent tumbling back below the 1.16 level this week. But what are the main reasons behind the sharp move higher in the greenback?
1) Federal Reserve turns increasingly hawkish
Investors have ramped up expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes since the FOMC’s last monetary policy meeting in September. At the meeting, chair Powell stated that it was ‘time to begin’ tapering, and that the process of policy normalisation ‘could come as soon as the next meeting’ [in November]. Importantly, he also noted that tapering would likely end in mid-2022, suggesting to the market that rate hikes could be on the way not long after.
Futures markets are now more-or-less pricing in the first hike in around September time, which would be significantly quicker than the Fed had outlined as recently as the summer. Upcoming US payrolls reports, starting with this Friday’s data for September will, as always, be key to the timing of future Fed policy moves. Economists are eyeing a headline job creation number around the 500k mark, although given the significant downside surprise in the August data, the strength of tomorrow’s report is pretty much anyone’s guess.
2) US Treasury yields continue to march higher
With investors growing increasingly confident that the Fed will start hiking in 2022, long-term US government bond yields have risen fairly aggressively in the past couple of weeks, which is providing additional support for the dollar. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note has jumped back above 1.5% this week, with the majority of fixed income analysts pencilling in additional increases in the medium-term.
Figure 1: US 10-year Treasury Yield (Oct ‘20 - Oct ‘21)
Source: Refinitiv Datastream Date: 07/10/2021
3) Investors favour safe-havens on heightened inflation concerns
Lingering uncertainties in the market ensure that we’re continuing to see bouts of risk aversion in FX, and that is providing a bit of assistance for the safe-havens, the dollar included. While rates of infection in most regions are beginning to ease, the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remains a risk to growth in Q4, as does the recent sharp increase in global inflationary pressures brought about by shortfalls in supply. Acute supply shortages are becoming increasingly more evident in many areas, and investors believe that this could potentially derail the global economic recovery. We think that these concerns are slightly overblown, although we will be paying close attention to upcoming inflation prints out of the major areas to see whether this trend of higher-than-expected price growth continues.
4) ECB remains among the most dovish of the G10 central banks
For its part, the European Central Bank’s ultra-dovish stance is far from providing a conducive environment for EUR/USD strength. ECB President Lagarde stressed again this week that there was no need for the bank to overreact to rising energy prices. This insistence that inflation spikes will be temporary and that policy needs to remain accommodative for some time yet puts the ECB among the most dovish major central banks in the world. Until we see a change in this stance, it could be difficult for the euro to post meaningful gains versus the dollar in the coming months. In this context, ECB member speeches in the coming days, including Lagarde on Friday, will no doubt be very closely watched by the market.
