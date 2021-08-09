- Explanation on why gold prices spiked lower overnight (00:00).
- Technical look at EURUSD and GBPUSD charts (4:44).
- WTI crude futures at a key level as demand concerns weigh (6:15).
- Latest Chinese trade and inflation data (9:02).
- Hawkish comments from ECB's Weidmann this weekend (10:24).
- Update on the US infrastructure bill (11:20).
- Main calendar events to watch this week with a focus on US CPI (11:38).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3900 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus amid a light docket.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3900 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus amid a light docket.
XLM price might shed 12%, while Stellar CEO supports Wyden-Toomey-Lummis infrastructure deal
XLM price experienced a massive sell-off after multiple sell signals erupted on August 8. The initial downswing has sliced through a crucial support level, indicating a further descent. Investors can expect a reversal in the downtrend around $0.251.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.