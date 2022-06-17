US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 104.125.
Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Up at 116.45
Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 43 ticks and trading at 134.24.
Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 124 ticks Higher and trading at 3702.25.
Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1848.50. Gold is 14 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 8:45 AM EST. Major.
Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.
Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.
CB Leading Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Fed Monetary Policy Report. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sep 2022 - 06/16/22
S&P - Sep 2022 - 06/16/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of correlation and the indices themselves nosedived even prior to market open. The Dow dropped 741 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday I watched the market open on CNBC. I haven't watched CNBC for years; not because I have anything against them (I don't) but CNBC likes to tweak the markets to their own direction (especially some of their announcers). However, what I saw I haven't seen in years, in the opening minutes the Dow dropped over 800 points in minutes. Not only the Dow but the other indices as well. So what we thought might happened on Wednesday after the FOMC Meeting actually happened yesterday. Companies are starting to announce layoffs and the Unemployment Claims was higher than expected yesterday. The Fed needs to think carefully about what they are doing. Yes, taming inflation is important but peoples jobs are important too.
