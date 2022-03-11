US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 98.635.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 109.75.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 21 ticks and trading at 155.12.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 100 ticks Higher and trading at 4277.25.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1995.60. Gold is 48 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:35 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/10/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/10/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and Bonds were pointed Higher, and this usually represents a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 112 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Just as whatever comes Down must come up, whatever goes Up must come Down although it did happen a bit faster. No doubt the Institutional aka the Smart Money decided to go short and capitalize on the opposite end. So the Dow dropped 112 points and the other indices lost ground too. Economic news reported yesterday was not quite stellar as Unemployment Claims were up and CPI showed an increase which isn't good for inflation. Today we have UOM (University of Michigan) Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations but as in all things time will tell how it goes...