US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 110.770.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 85.04.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 16 ticks and trading at 120.05.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 41 ticks Higher and trading at 3766.75.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1710.30. Gold is 34 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Higher. Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

CPI y/y is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Mortgage Delinquencies- tentative- this is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 12:30 EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member George Speaks at 1:30 PM EST. Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/09/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/09/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The markets plunged Lower as the Dow dropped 647 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

There's an old saying that what the markets giveth, it taketh away. This was certainly true yesterday as the markets retreated from the gains made on Tuesday Election Day. We suspect the reason for this is because it still isn't clear as to who the true winners are. We suspect many will ask for a recount or an election do over. It appears as though the GOP will win the House, but the Senate isn't yet clear. If the GOP retakes the House, then Nancy Pelosi won't be the Speaker and the January 6th commission will go bye-bye and the American people will never know who was behind the insurrection. Due to the inability to determine the true winners, the markets dropped. The markets hate the unknown or not knowing even though the markets themselves are the most insecure in the world. Will the markets rebound today? Only time will tell.