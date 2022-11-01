US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 110.850.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Up at 87.68.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 52 ticks and trading at 122.04.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 124 ticks Higher and trading at 3914.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1642.60. Gold is 119 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales is out by Brand - All Day. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/31/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/31/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation at all. The Dow traded Lower by 129 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, when we viewed the market early yesterday morning, we noticed the indices trading Lower but not much to back that up for affirmative direction. The USD was trading Higher but nothing else was. We like to see more in the way of correlation prior to suggesting direction. The indices traded Lower with the Dow lower by 129 points. Th other indices traded Lower as well. Today we have much more in the way of economic news. We have Jolts Job Opening and Construction Spending, both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this be enough to move the markets? As in all things, only time will tell.