Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.230.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 83.58.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 122.10.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 36 ticks Higher and trading at 4527.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1959.60. Gold is 3 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9:30 AM EST as the S&P dived Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascension. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/08/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/08/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as it was correlated that way and the markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 159 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well as the saying goes "what goes up, must come down" and yesterday was no exception as the markets dropped from its Monday Highs. The difference here is that the markets was correlated to the Downside as opposed to relying on a hunch or guess. There was no guess here as we were dealing with a nearly correlated market, and that very rarely happens. So, no hunch here. Today we lack major economic news as we have Crude Oil Inventories out at 10:30 AM EST, this is usual for a Wednesday, and we also have the 10-year bond auction starting at 1 PM EST. These are both Major as well. Will this change market direction? Only time will tell.