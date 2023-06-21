Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.205.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Up at 71.21.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 127.30.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 1 ticks Higher and trading at 4435.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1943.90. Gold is 38 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Up (fractionally) which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed. Currently Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Paris exchange.

Possible challenges to traders today

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Jefferson Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks at 11:40 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/20/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/20/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning, hence the Neutral bias. The markets veered to the Downside and the Dow closed Lower by 245 points. The other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday was the first trading day after a 3-day holiday weekend. You would think that the markets would veer to the Upside after 3 days off with all the pent-up demand for trading. Not so. We gave the markets a Neutral bias to be gracious because we didn't see much in the way of market correlation yesterday. Today we have the Fed Chair Powell testifying before a Congressional Committee and 3 FOMC members speaking. I would be very mindful of what FOMC Member Goolsbee says. He ran economic recovery for President Obama after the 2008 financial meltdown.