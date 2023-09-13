Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 104.770.

Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Up at 89.47.

Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 18 ticks and trading at 118.28.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 28 ticks Lower and trading at 4506.75.

Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1933.60. Gold is 15 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex and Singapore exchanges. Currently, all o f Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders

Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI y/y is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN started its Upward migration. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '23. The S&P contract is now Dec' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2023 - 9/12/23

S&P - Dec 2023 - 9/12/23

Bias

Yesterday, we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were Higher Tuesday morning, and this usually reflects a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 18 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning when we viewed the markets it was clear to us that the indices would trade Lower Tuesday and they did. Both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Tuesday morning, and this is typically a clear indication of a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as all indices traded Lower Tuesday. Today we have the CPI numbers out at 8:30 AM EST and this is major and a proven market mover. It will also serve pollical purposes as well because the Dems in DC are proclaiming that inflation is Lower and prices are stabilizing. Unfortunately, the average consumer doesn't quite see it that way. Anyone could make the assessment that prices are going down, but people aren't feeling it, and they have less disposable income than they did a year or two ago.