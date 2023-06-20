Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.070.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Down at 71.91.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 17 ticks and trading at 126.26.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 64 ticks Lower and trading at 4437.75.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1964.30. Gold is 69 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Mixed. Currently Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the London exchange.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 11:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is still Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/16/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 6/16/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Friday morning, and this usually represents a Down Day hence the Downside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow fell by 109 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So last Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher, and this usually represents a Downside bias for the indices. The markets didn't disappoint as the indices closer Lower. Today we are light on economic news as we have Building Permits and Housing Starts on the docket for release today. Both of these are real estate related and anything that is real estate related in the US markets is considered to be Major. This is no exception.