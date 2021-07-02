US fixed income markets have been watched very closely by currency traders in the past few months.

US Treasury yields rose sharply at the beginning of the year, particularly at the back-end of the yield curve. The benchmark US 10-year note increased to around 1.77% in late-March, an advance of over 80 basis points year-to-date at one stage, although it has since retreated to less than 1.5% (Figure 1). We attributed this largely to the successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and a material unwinding in virus restrictions in the US. This caused investors to bet on a swift recovery in the world’s largest economy and triggered a sharp increase in inflation expectations.

Figure 1: US 10-Year Treasury Yield vs. Breakeven Inflation Rate (2016 - 2021)

Source: Refinitiv Datastream Date: 01/07/2021

More recently, short-term yields have risen following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy shift at its June meeting. The 2-year US Treasury yield jumped by over 10 basis points to 0.27% after the FOMC shifted higher its ‘dot plot’, with the 5-year yield also rising to 0.95% - its highest level since early-April. This has led to a flattening in the yield curve, i.e. a narrowing in the gap between short-term and long-term US interest rates. The spread between the 5- and 30-year yield, for instance, dropped to a nine-month low 1.1% as markets both ramped up expectations for higher Fed rates and unwound bets that policymakers would allow inflation to spiral out of control.

The sell-off in US bond markets from the start of the year until April was a positive for the dollar and a negative for risk assets, helping the greenback outperform most of its G10 peers so far in 2021. We do, however, think that there is a limit to how long foreign investors can continue to accept a negative real return on US assets. Two of the best indicators of future inflation used by fixed income investors are the five-year swaps, also known as the 5y5y, and the breakeven inflation rate. Both of these indicators have increased sharply in the US in recent months as the market prices in a swift recovery in US demand.

In an environment of rising inflation expectations, the expected real return on US fixed income securities has decreased. The expected real return on the 10-year Treasury has been in negative territory ever since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 when comparing yields to both the 5y5y and 10-year breakeven inflation rate (Figure 2). Even following the sharp increase in nominal yields earlier in the year, the real rate of return on the 10-year note remains comfortably below zero. This is not a particularly attractive proposition for investors.

Figure 2: US 10-year Treasury Real Yield [%] (2016 - 2021)

Source: Refinitiv Datastream Date: 01/07/2021

Evidence suggests that foreign investors are already being deterred by these negative real rates of return. According to data from the US Treasury, 25.1% of US debt was held by foreigners in April 2021, down 5.8 p.p. from pre-pandemic levels (February 2020). While this was partly a result of the Fed’s large-scale asset purchase programme, we also note that foreign holdings of US Treasuries only grew by 2.4% year-on-year in April 2021 versus the 16.8% annual growth in domestic privately owned US debt. In fact, foreign holdings dropped by the most in a year in March 2021 (down $70.2 billion) and remained 2.2% lower than pre-pandemic levels in April ($7070 billion) (Figure 3). This, to us, suggests that foreign investors may have had their fill of US debt for now and are reluctant to increase their holdings due to the higher rates of real return available elsewhere.

Figure 3: Foreign Holdings of US Treasuries [$ billions] (2012 - 2021)

Source: Refinitiv Datastream Date: 01/07/2021

As the global vaccination rollout continues to pick up pace and economies are reopened around the world, we would expect bond investors to take added risk in search of higher real rates of return than those currently offered in the US. In our view, the impact of this on the dollar is a negative one, and a factor that we believe may contribute to a broadly weaker US currency over our forecast horizon.