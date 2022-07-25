Overall global risk sentiment held up quite well this week.

There were quite a few developments in Europe.

The ECB commenced it's rate hike cycle with a higher than expected 50bps hike, lifting rates out of negative territory. It was the first rate hike by the ECB since 2011. The ECB introduced a new tool i.e. transmission protection instrument (TPI) which would be activated to cushion countries with higher debt to GDP from the negative fallout of tighter monetary policy. Markets however felt that it was more of front loading of rate hikes by the ECB rather than an increase in terminal rates. Markets are not convinced about the ECB's ability to go too far in this rate hike cycle given the current economic conditions and growth outlook. Lack of details on TPI too disappointed markets.

Italian PM Draghi resigned as coalition partners withdrew support. Italy is headed for snap elections in September. Draghi had initiated fiscal reforms and his resignation has raised concerns that the new government would go back to populist policies and exacerbate Eurozone fragmentation concerns.

Fears of a cut in gas supply to Europe on reopening of Nordstream 1 pipeline post maintenance were allayed. Gas supply resumed just as it was before the scheduled maintenance activity.

High Frequency indicators in the US are showing signs of a slowdown in economic activity. There was a huge miss on the Services PMI on Friday as it fell into contraction territory for the first time since June'20. Jobless claims rose to the highest in eight months. Housing starts and existing home sales too disappointed.

Price action across asset classes

US yields dropped on Friday on a huge Services PMI miss. 2y yield had risen to 3.25% but ended the week at 2.97%. Yield curve continues to remain inverted with 10y at 2.75%. Markets are pricing in Fed hiking rates to 3.50% by end of 2022. They are however pricing in a cut in Q1'23 itself.

The Dollar weakened against all G10 currencies this week. Asian currencies were mostly flat against the Dollar this week. Euro traded a 1.0060-1.0277 range this week and ended at 1.0213.

Equities performed well across the globe with S&P500 gaining 2.5% and Nasdaq ending 3.3% higher on the week.

After briefly dropping below USD 100 per barrel on Monday, crude prices rose with Brent ending the week at USD 103.6 per barrel. Commodities have been consolidating after a precipitous drop in June.

Outlook

The government rolled back the windfall profit tax with global crude prices stabilizing.

Governor Das in his speech at a Banking event said that there was zero tolerance for bumpy moves in USD/INR, underscoring RBI's commitment to containing volatility in USD/INR. He also added that unhedged ECBs were actually lower if one takes into account natural hedges that corporates have, addressing recent concerns floating around about how unhedged ECBs could worsen the pressure on Rupee.

Equities

Domestic equities put on a solid show this week with Nifty gaining 4.2% to end at 16719. The Nifty is now down merely 4% YTD. Net FPI flows in July have turned positive for the first time since Sep'21. We expect the momentum to continue and we could see the Nifty test 17000 in the coming week.

Bonds and Rates

Yield on the 10y traded a narrow 7.39-7.47% range this week. The auction on Friday went through smoothly. T-Bill cutoffs were slightly higher with 1y at 6.24%. 5y OIS ended 16bps lower from high of 6.64% seen earlier in the week. We expect the yield on 10y to continue trading in a 7.30-7.50% range in the coming week. GST related outflows caused the MIBOR to fix at 5.19% on Friday. Some bit of liquidity stresses are now beginning to surface with banking system liquidity returning back close to neutral levels.

FX strategy

Rupee traded an extremely narrow 79.72-80.07 range this week and ended at 79.86. RBI was likely intervening above the 80 mark in onshore as well as offshore. Even the shallowest of dips are getting bought. RBI fix is consistently trading at a premium of 0.5-1.5p on account of NDF related maturities.

Forwards got paid with 1y forward yield ending at 3.19%. Forward curve continues to remain inverted. 3m ATMF implied volatility 5.35% from 5.80% on lower realised volatility.

We expect the Rupee to trade a 79.30-80.30 range over the coming week.

Key events/data coming week

Fed policy on Wednesday (expecting a 75bps hike)

July Currency derivative expiry on Wednesday

US Q2 GDP print on Thursday

Expected ranges

EUR 1.0115-1.0330

GBP 1.1920-1.2080

AUD 0.6840-0.6980

JPY 134.80-136.80

USD/INR 79.30-80.30