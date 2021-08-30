This week, the final 2Q GDP data (including the structure) will be published in Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia. We do not expect the final numbers to differ from the already published flash estimates anywhere except in Czechia. We do not buy the 0.6% q/q s.a. flash estimate, as it does not match the performance of the monthly indicators and we expect its revision by the Statistical Office either this week or next year at the latest, as late revisions of quarterly time-series of national accounts have become quite frequent in Czechia. If the flash estimate is confirmed this week, we would likely reduce our FY21 GDP growth forecast below 3.5% from the current 3.7%. Confirmation of previously published flash estimates in other countries may lead to an upward revision of our FY21 GDP growth forecasts in Poland and Hungary, by about 0.4-0.6pp. At this time, we see no reasons for changing our growth forecast for Slovakia, while Serbia’s forecasts were already upgraded shortly after the flash estimate was released. Slovenia will disclose its 2Q GDP growth for the first time. We expect about 10% y/y growth supported by the base effect. Separately, we should see some monthly data capturing performance at the beginning of 3Q. July retail sales will be disclosed for many CEE countries and are likely slowing down, as the base effect will be less supportive. August’s PMIs in manufacturing may inch down, reflecting the slowdown in Germany and shortages of semiconductors. On Tuesday, Poland will release its flash estimate of inflation, which likely increased in August on the back of the increase introduced in gas prices for households.

FX market developments

CEE currencies benefited only to a limited extent from the weaker USD, with the exception of the Hungarian forint. Since the beginning of August, the forint has been a clear outlier among its peers, as it visibly outperformed other EMEA currencies, supported by aggressive monetary tightening. Despite marginal correction at the end of the week, the HUF gained 1.7% against the EUR over the course of August. In line with expectations, the Hungarian central bank raised the key rate by 30bp to 1.5% and we expect one more 30bp hike at the meeting in September. Monetary tightening, which might be further extended into 4Q21, should be positive for the HUF. On the other hand, the Czech koruna remained locked at around 25.5 vs. the EUR and we expect it to stay close to that level in the coming weeks. Some appreciation toward 25.4 vs. the EUR, could be observed ahead of the Czech National Bank meeting at the end of September. Elsewhere, the Romanian leu holds around an all-time low at 4.94 vs. the EUR, while the EURPLN remains on the weaker side of 4.55.

Bond market developments

Government bond yields increased everywhere but in Czechia. While markets were hoping for more clarity about the start date and pace of tapering of Fed’s asset purchases, Chairman Powell said that the central bank may start to limit its purchases this year but did not give a specific timeline for scaling back of stimulus. Ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium yields went visibly up in the Euro Area and also in Hungary and Poland (10Y HGBs +17bp, 10Y POLGBs +11bp w/w), where central banks have been running their QE programs. Yields on 10Y ROMGBs increased as well (+11bp), as the government is not preparing to reduce its fiscal deficit, despite the much stronger economic outlook compared to the budget assumption. Hungarian central bank has already announced the start of the tapering, although the first step was rather symbolic (a reduction of weekly purchases to HUF 50bn, from HUF 60bn). The MNB announced that they will focus more on buying long-term papers (thus, 5Y yields increased 25bp w/w). The bank may depart from this arrangement in a flexible manner, depending on the supply and other market conditions. The MNB will carry out an assessment of the program at the end of each quarter, starting in September 2021. The Polish central bank has been reducing the amount of purchases for a couple of months and it should hold only one QE auction in September. On top of regular auctions, Hungary and Romania should sell T-bills and Romania is to reopen ROMGB 2026.

