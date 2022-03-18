The most highly antipated FOMC Meeting of 2022 and quite possibly the most important monetary policy decision in Jerome Powell’s career took place on Wednesday with the Federal Reserve lifting interest rates for the first time since 2018.

At the end of its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled further hikes at all six remaining meetings this year.

Looking back throughout the whole of 2021, Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down the biggest year-on-year rise in inflation seen in more than four decades – characterizing the record spike as “transitory”, which inevitability will always be remembered as the worst inflation call in the history of the Federal Reserve.

There's no denying it, that the Fed is caught in a box of its own making because it didn’t move quickly enough on raising rates last year. Now it has to be seen to move aggressively, which ultimately increases the risk of an economic slowdown in the second half of the year, or worst still a recession.

Only time will tell if the FED is right, or on the verge of yet another a major policy error.

However, one thing we do know for certain is that the U.S dollar and Equities markets tends to lose altitude once the Fed begins its tightening cycle. This inversely presents a huge tailwind for Commodity prices across the board.

To quote Goldman Sachs, “they have never seen the Commodities markets this bullish before”.

If history is anything to go by, then the stage is almost certainty set for Commodity prices to skyrocket and reach new all-time highs in the months ahead.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: