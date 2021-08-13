What does this week’s US inflation data mean for the Federal Reserve?

The dollar looks set to end the week higher against most of its major peers once again, despite selling off slightly following the release of Wednesday’s US inflation data.
The headline rate of CPI inflation came in unchanged at 5.4% year-on-year in July (Figure 1), slightly above the 5.3% that economists’ had pencilled in. On a monthly basis, however, price growth eased last month, up just 0.5% from the 0.9% recorded in June. Core inflation, which strips out the most volatile components, also slowed, suggesting that we have perhaps reached a peak and are beginning to see signs of an easing in the recent upward pressure on prices. While this trend was largely expected by the market, investors still reacted rather aggressively to the downside surprise. The dollar traded lower against most other major currencies on Wednesday, treasury yields fell and US equity markets shot higher to fresh record highs.
Figure 1: US inflation rate (2015 - 2021)
Source: Refinitiv Datastream Date: 13/08/2021
We note that the move lower in the dollar was relatively contained and the greenback has actually since recovered some of its losses, particularly against sterling. US inflation still remains rather lofty, and the market is continuing to bet that the Federal Reserve will announce plans to taper its QE programme at some point in the next month or so. We don’t expect any hint at a tapering in asset purchases at the August Jackson Hole conference, although we now think there is a very high chance we get details on the Fed’s plans at the September FOMC meeting.
With investors buying the rumour prior to next month’s meeting, there may be a risk that they sell on the fact, should tapering be announced and we get no word or hint that interest rate hikes may be on the horizon. Having said that, we think there's a possibility that we’ll see another upward revision to the bank’s ‘dot plot’, which may bring hikes into view by the end of 2022. This would be an undoubted positive for the dollar, and we continue to see a bit more short-term upside potential for the US currency.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
