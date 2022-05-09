The second quarter of 2022 has been monumental for monetary policy as governments and central bankers across the world ramp up the fight against scorching inflation while acknowledging that inflationary pressures could persist for years, driven in part by the on-going Russia-Ukraine war, lockdowns in China and soaring energy prices.
In the U.S, inflation is rising at its fastest pace in 41-years. In China and Japan, inflation is shattering records. While in many other economies, including the UK, Canada and Europe inflation is at its highest level in over 30-years and still accelerating.
If inflation continues to surge at the current pace across the world, then we’re only months away from a return to double-digit inflation on the same scale last seen in the 1970s.
To regain credibility, central banks across the world have come under pressure to move more aggressively on rate hikes, which ultimately means, Stagflation is now a major risk to the economy in the second half of the year, or worst still a recession.
Last week, the Federal Reserve executed their biggest interest rate hike in 22 years with a 50-basis point increase.
This is the first time since 2006 that the Fed has implemented rate increases at back-to-back meetings as rapidly surging inflationary pressures and the cost of living crisis continues to worsen.
Elsewhere, The Bank of England also followed in the Fed’s footsteps by raising interest rates to their highest level in 13 years.
Both the Fed and Bank of England have signalled they will follow up with more aggressive hikes of the same size at their upcoming meetings.
Historically, 11 of the last 14 major central bank tightening cycles since World War II have been followed by a recession within the next 12 months.
Will that be the same again this time around?
Only time will tell, however one thing we do know for certain is that global equity markets tend to crash once central banks begins their tightening cycle. This inversely presents huge bullish tailwinds for Commodities as they are viewed as one of the most reliable hedges against economic risk, inflation and recession.
Already within the first 4 month of 2022 – a total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple digit gains.
And this is just the beginning!
To quote Goldman Sachs, “they have never seen the Commodities markets this bullish before”.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from daily tops, trades below 1.0550
EUR/USD has reversed its direction after having advanced above 1.0570 earlier in the day. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets in the second half of the day, the dollar is regathering its strength and causing the pair to trade in the red below 1.0550. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.1% and 2.2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2300, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has lost its traction following a rebound to the 1.2400 area. The dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market environment in the American session, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold trades deep in negative territory near $1,860
Gold stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Monday and trades near $1,860, losing more than 1% on a daily basis. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds near 3.1% following an earlier decline, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Shiba Inu price readies to rebound toward $0.000022
SHIB price is set to break its five-day losing streak as the US dollar is set to touch bottom and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points to the end of the downturn.
NIO downtrend continues, about to test year-to-date lows
NIO has opened the trading week the same way it finished the last one, by bears dominating price action and sinking the stock a bit lower down.