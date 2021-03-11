Outlook

The $1.9 trillion recovery bill is going to generate consumer spending, with an unknown share going to services. It won’t be long before travel and hospitality pick up; Mexico is about to legalize recreational marijuana, which may do nothing to fix the cartel problem but will certainly generate tourism (and divert it from Canada).

It’s going to be hard to keep uppermost in our minds that the Fed is not as concerned with recovery growth and in which sectors–"and their inflationary implications--as it is with overall job growth. Of the two big Fed mandates, jobs is the top priority over inflation, meaning it’s the top priority over growth itself. If jobs will not return to pre-pandemic levels until end-2022, as the Fed now expects, does this prioritization mean growth can go to 6-8% and inflation to well over the target 2% for a sustained period as long as jobs are lagging? The question, of course, is what the Fed means by “sustained period.” Let’s make a guess and make it 9 months.

Meanwhile, we are already seeing stories about companies finding a shortage of qualified workers. This is the same problem we had pre-pandemic. Available workers are illiterate, drug-addicted, lack experience, have bad work habits, etc. On the flip side, employers are. On the whole, misogynistic, racist, and ageist. The JOLTS report today will deliver some sobering news. Higher wages are an incentive only in the very long term; it takes longer to get literate and drug-free than a year or two. And the participation rate keeps sliding downhill, as does productivity, while Baby Boomers are retiring at a pace of more than 10,000 per day.

The Fed has bitten off far more than it can chew. Unless and until the Fed acknowledges structural and social/cultural shortcomings in the labor market, its focus on top-line data can appear overly simplistic. Low interest rates do not fix labor market problems. Unhappily, the long-term fix is education and apprentice programs. The short-term fix is… immigration.

In addition to all the reasons already aired, this another why the usual Thursday weekly jobless claims today are without real meaning. Bloomberg has a consensus median of 725,000, the lowest since early November. It doesn’t pass the “So what?” test. Markets will delude themselves that the immediate inferences are valid for the longer term.

What does have real meaning is restored demand for US sovereign debt. Demand for US sovereign debt was put into doubt by a single lousy 7-year auction at end-Feb and shown as recovering/normal with the 10-year auction. The drop in yields and flattening of the yield curve is only temporary, though. It won’t be long before the bond market talks itself into inflation fear and “Fed behind the curve” all over again. The question is how responsive the currencies are to this development.

The ECB apparently sees this clearly, believing it will get inflation before the US gets it and far itchier to do something about rising yields. It got a reprieve today as yields dipped all along the eurozone membership curve, but we await the press conference and actual words about the situation. The FT reports “The ECB increased its purchases of bonds under its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) by a net €11.9bn in the week to March 3, which was below the €18.1bn weekly average since the programme started last year.”

What we have so far at this hour is the ECB intending to do more by increasing bond purchases “significantly” in the next quarter, while leaving the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, at its current level. As usual, the ECB calls on member governments to step up their fiscal spending. We await the new economic forecasts due later this morning, plus the fun press conference.

The ECB statement says “Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year.”

Earlier the FT had reported ECB-watchers are upset about “signs of dissent” in the governing council. The example chosen by the FT is actually a little funny: “Executive board member Fabio Panetta declared in a March 2 speech in Milan that the central bank’s stimulus policies needed to be ‘harder, better, faster, stronger’. But Jens Weidmann, president of Germany’s powerful Bundesbank, told Bloomberg the following day that the increase in financing costs was not ‘a particularly worrisome development’.” Setting up Italy as the spendthrift and Germany as a stolid course-stayer feeds old prejudice.

For what it’s worth, the experience in the aftermath of the 2008-09 crisis shows everyone did too little, too late, including the US. Pres Obama mistakenly believed Republicans when they said they would support a recovery bill, but only a far smaller one than originally proposed. They lied, and the bill was too small, as economist Krugman never tires of telling us. “Go big” is the proportionate response to a big problem. Italy is not wrong.

We see something else–"when Draghi was chief, he had plenty of dissent but nobody doubted he held his fist inside an iron glove. Recall his response to Spain wanting extra consideration–"yes, you can have it, but we get to oversee the budget. Spain backed down. There might be less confidence in Lagarde. To be fair, there is less to hang on to, too, in terms of known facts about recovery.

The ECB is going to be criticized for flinching and going against the apparent pan-central bank secret deal to stay the course. But it’s not wrong to vary for one very good reason–"it’s the pandemic, stupid. Europe is far behind in vaccinations. It is therefore slower in ending lockdowns.

A very good assumption is that the US (and UK) undergo another round of rising yields when the obnd market gets in the mood again, while in Europe, yields stay tamped down. Three guesses what this means for the euro.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

