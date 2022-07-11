The US dollar/ Thai baht (USDTHB) has been rallying to the bullish side. Hawkish Fed policy has remained the key source of dollar strength, but one may still wonder if the trend will continue for the USDBHT or if it is already oversold and is bound for correction.
A unique indicator used to identify if a trend is oversold or overbought is the DeMarker indicator. The DeMarker, or "DeM" for short, is an oscillator that compares the most recent maximum and minimum prices to the previous period's equivalent prices. This comparison attempts to assess the directional movement of the market. The DeMarker was created as a leading indicator, thus giving traders a possible signal for an imminent trend switch. Unlike the most used oscillator tool, the Relative Strength Index indicator or "RSI," the DeMarker focuses on intra-period highs and lows rather than closing prices.
In the chart, we see the DeMarker indicator highlighting the overbought and oversold conditions. Using the DeMarker indicator, we could check if the level is below 30 and considered oversold, or above 70 and considered overbought. An oversold condition might signal a move to the upside, while the overbought condition is typically a sign that the price may begin to fall.
USD/THB 1D, with DeMarker and EMA 200 indicators
With the help of a moving average, we could determine the current price trend before taking a position. For the USDTHB pair, we could see that the price in the daily timeframe is presently above the 200 EMA period, which indicates the USDTHB is on a bullish uptrend.
Looking at the DeMarker indicator, which previously broke above the 70-level last week, suggests that the price is in extremely overbought territories. Since then, the pair has made a pullback and may head towards the 35.5 level to create a higher low in the current uptrend before the DeMarker indicator gives another signal for a potential trend continuation to the upside.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
