In today's live stream, Mike Venezia and Coach Dale Pinkert discussed how Mega Growth feels the most pressure from higher rates with NAS10 -173 and SPX+11.00 as of this writing. Energy related issues are the strength today.

 

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs post-FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs post-FOMC Minutes

The EUR/USD pair retreat from 1.1346 following the release of FOMC Meeting Minutes and an upbeat US ADP survey. Most US policymakers judged conditions for a rate hike could be met soon, yields on the run.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hit a two-month high just ahead of 1.3600

GBP/USD hit a two-month high just ahead of 1.3600

The British Pound is among the best performers vs the dollar, with the pair reaching 1.3598 ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Now retreating, the pair retains most of its intraday gains.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.

Gold News

Dogecoin downside risk could be significant, if support fails DOGE could hit $0.08

Dogecoin downside risk could be significant, if support fails DOGE could hit $0.08

Dogecoin price action has been at a make-or-break trading range for over a month. However, flash-crash south is up ahead if bulls cannot support Dogecoin over the next two weeks.

Read more

Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium

Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles

Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures