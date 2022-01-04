In today's live stream, Mike Venezia and Coach Dale Pinkert discussed how Mega Growth feels the most pressure from higher rates with NAS10 -173 and SPX+11.00 as of this writing. Energy related issues are the strength today.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs post-FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair retreat from 1.1346 following the release of FOMC Meeting Minutes and an upbeat US ADP survey. Most US policymakers judged conditions for a rate hike could be met soon, yields on the run.
GBP/USD hit a two-month high just ahead of 1.3600
The British Pound is among the best performers vs the dollar, with the pair reaching 1.3598 ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Now retreating, the pair retains most of its intraday gains.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Dogecoin downside risk could be significant, if support fails DOGE could hit $0.08
Dogecoin price action has been at a make-or-break trading range for over a month. However, flash-crash south is up ahead if bulls cannot support Dogecoin over the next two weeks.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.