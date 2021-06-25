On Thursday, President Biden declared his ambitious $1 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure package will involve pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into improving the nation’s aging roads, bridges, railways, airports, power grid, broadband internet services and cellular network.

One of the highlights of Biden’s plan is a $15 billion investment into Electric Vehicles (EV) and related infrastructure – with the goal to build a national network of more than hundred thousand EV charging stations by 2030.

Biden’s massive Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, ultimately means that the U.S is going to need more commodities.

Specifically industrial metals including: Copper, Palladium, Platinum, Lithium, Nickel and rare earth metals for batteries and 5G technology. Above all, it needs Silver – and lots of it.

Silver is a key component in President Biden’s ambitious $1 trillion dollar plan – as it will go into the Electric Vehicles, as well as the charging stations to power them and in the cables connecting new wind turbines and solar farms to the grid.

However, supply is limited – which is likely to add further momentum to the new supercycle in commodities as demand outstrips supply this year.

