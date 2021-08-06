The Electric Vehicle revolution is now official here as President Biden signed an executive order this week aimed at making 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 powered by zero-emission fuel sources.
The executive order is part of Biden's broader $1 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the economy and firmly position the United States an industry leader the Electric Vehicle market.
Electric Vehicles currently represent 2% of total global vehicle sales and are forecast to exceed 25% of total sales by 2030 – that’s a whopping 1150% increase in growth by the end decade.
Biden’s Electric Vehicle revolution, ultimately means that the U.S is going to need more commodities.
Specifically industrial metals including: Copper, Palladium, Platinum, Lithium, Nickel and rare earth metals for batteries and renewable energy technology. Above all, it needs Silver – and lots of it.
Silver is a key component in President Biden’s ambitious $1 trillion dollar plan – as it will go into the Electric Vehicles, as well as the batteries, fuel cells and plug-in charging stations to power them – as well as the cables connecting new wind turbines and solar farms to the electric powered grid.
Currently, Silver prices are trading near $25 an ounce, which presents an incredible opportunity for traders to gain exposure in the metal before it really takes off.
Goldman Sachs see silver prices rising to $33 an ounce in H2 2021, boosted both investment and industrial demand for the precious metal – and our research suggests similar.
In my opinion, Silver is still definitely the best trade right now and any substantial pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.