There is no denying that the current macroeconomic backdrop is fuelling a “perfect storm” Commodities positioning the entire sector on track for its biggest year since 2008.

In this year of "unthinkable macro surprises” – traders have turned their attention to the next big money-making opportunity brewing on the horizon: America defaulting on its debt for the first time in history.

Playing chicken with the economy is not unusual for Congress and the President. In fact, there have been no fewer than 80 major fiscal standoffs between Republicans and Democrats since the 1960s – just like we're seeing play out again, right now!

No country should run fiscal affairs as high drama. Greece in 2015 and the UK last year offer cautionary tales of what goes wrong when politics and the public finances collide. It's undoubtedly a very dangerous game to play with the global economy and financial markets, but yet U.S politicians do not feel they need to learn from the mistakes of other countries.

The United States is $31.4 trillion in debt. This staggering amount is in the spotlight because if this cap is not lifted – the federal government, which borrows huge sums of money to pay its bills – will run out of cash as early as June 1.

According to U.S Treasury secretary Janet Yellen “the impact of a U.S debt default on the global economy could rival the 2008 financial crash”.

If the United States defaults on its debt, it would undermine faith in the federal government’s ability to pay all its bills on time, affecting the government’s credit rating and unleashing massive turbulence in financial markets.

Interestingly, the U.S government has been in this situation before in 2011 when it got close to defaulting. Back then, the U.S hit its debt ceiling on 16th May and after a long-stand political off – passed legislation to raise the limit on 1st August.

That situation lead to the S&P Global Credit Rating Agency downgraded the government from AAA to AA+ credit rating. All these bullish factors combined previously catapulted Gold prices to an all-time high, while Silver price rocketed to $50 an ounce.

With how things are playing out right now, even if a default is avoided, America’s credit rating could still get downgraded – and that, in itself, presents an extremely lucrative backdrop for precious metals.

Whichever way you look at it, one thing is clear. The current macroeconomic backdrop is fuelling a “perfect storm” for precious metals and that trend shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon!

