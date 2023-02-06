Share:

The most highly anticipated FOMC Policy Meeting of 2023 took place last week with the Federal Reserve rising interest rates by 25 basis points, the smallest increase since March 2022

At the end of its two-day policy meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated that inflation has peaked and that the "disinflationary" process was underway – validating a reason why the central bank is now easing its foot off the accelerator.

As convincing as it might sound – somehow traders just don't believe the Fed.

Maybe that’s because the Federal Reserve has a credibility problem or maybe it’s because the Federal Reserve has never been right on Inflation!

Looking back throughout the whole of 2021, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell played down the biggest year-on-year rise in inflation seen in more than four decades – characterizing the record spike as “transitory”, which inevitability will always be remembered as the worst inflation call in the history of the Federal Reserve.

And we all know what happened next.

The Fed's miscalculation of inflation – sent a total of 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to agriculture blasting through all-time record highs – to post their greatest year on record since 1915.

Will the Fed get it right this time or are they once again on the verge of another a major policy mistake?

Only time will tell, however if Friday’s U.S jobs report is anything to go by – then the warning signs are clear and present that a “another wave” of inflation is already on the way.

The Fed has now increased rates by 450 basis points since March, raising the federal funds rate to a level not seen since late 2007 – and yet, the labour market continues to remain red-hot.

Friday’s data showed, the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January – more than twice the expectations and well above December’s gain of 260,000. While, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969 and average hourly earnings grew at a steady clip.

All of this is great news for workers, however its bad news for the Fed, as a booming job market with accelerating wage growth – inevitably boosts inflationary pressures in the economy.

Combine that with other factors outside of Fed’s control, such as China's reopening, geopolitical conflicts and continued price increases for goods and services – and it’s not impossible to see why the world could be faced with a “second wave” of inflation this year.

Looking ahead, trader’s attention has now shifted to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. The key question for markets is whether Powell will stick to his script that “the disinflationary process has started or will he strike a more hawkish tone. Regardless of the outcome and as traders know, every speech Powell makes always has the potential to move the markets significantly.

