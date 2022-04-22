No one now doubts that inflation is a problem and the Federal Reserve, along with many other central banks across the world are fighting a losing battle against rising inflationary pressures.
Data released this month showed U.S Inflation is now running at new four-decade high of 8.5% from a year ago – the largest annual increase since 1981.
After spending the whole of 2021, pushing the narrative that surging inflation was only transitory and nothing to worry about – belatedly now, the Fed has decided to swing into action. At its policy meeting in March, Fed officials announced that they would raise interest rates 'aggressively' this year, setting the economy up for one of its steepest tightening cycles in a quarter of a century.
Concerns the Fed will struggle to moderate inflation while simultaneously sustaining an economic expansion have been stoked by the central bank’s spotty record in successfully engineering a slowdown without causing unintended economic damage.
Historically, 11 of the 14 last Fed tightening cycles since World War II have been followed by a recession within the next 12 months.
Will the Fed get it right this time?
Only time will tell, however one thing we do know for certain is that the U.S dollar and Equity markets tends to lose altitude once the Fed begins its tightening cycle. This inversely presents huge bullish tailwinds for the entire commodities sector ranging from the metals, energies to agriculture markets – as they are viewed as one of the most reliable hedges against risk, inflation and economic shock.
According to Goldman Sachs, “they have never seen the commodities markets this bullish before”.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after dipping below 1.0800 earlier in the day and erased a large portion of its losses. Ahead of the April PMI data from the US, the dollar is consolidating its daily gains, allowing the pair to edge higher. Investors will also keep a close eye on ECB President Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2900
GBP/USD has managed to recover above 1.2900 but continues to trade deep in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and dismal data releases from the UK don't allow the British pound to find demand ahead of the weekend.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
HYMC rebounds, bottom in place?
The meltdown in Wall Street, courtesy of Fed Powell’s hawkish reinforcement, exacerbated the pain in the stock. HYMC hit fresh monthly lows at $1.5100 before staging a modest comeback to settle Thursday up 1.95% at $1.5700.