Precious metal prices rallied sharply this week after Fed officials signalled no rush to raise interest rates prior to their scheduled policy meeting next month as well as shying away from a half percentage-point move in March, despite inflation running at a 40-year high.
The Federal Reserve is now less than four weeks away from its first expected interest rate hike since 2015 and these initial hikes in a cycle have reliably marked the beginnings of significant precious metal rallies.
Historically, precious metal prices have performed extremely well during Fed-rate-hike cycles. The last one ran from December 2015 to December 2018, when the Fed hiked its federal-funds rate nine consecutive times for 225 basis points total! Yet precious metal prices surged anyway.
Ultimately, if inflation keeps rising, but interest rate hikes are so far below that rise, you have negative real interest rates.
And that presents a very bullish backdrop for precious metal prices.
While precious metal prices may initially weaken as the Fed kicks off its rate hike cycle. This drop will mark the bottom for prices and present a very attractive buying opportunity before prices skyrocket higher again.
To quote Goldman Sachs, “they have never seen the commodities markets this bullish before”.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
