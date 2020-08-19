The US dollar is becoming increasingly unmoored as confidence in the currency wavers. It lagged again Tuesday and drifting further on Wednesday. S&P500 finally accompanied NASDAQ to new highs, but is now pulling back with questions over low participation. Cable has now recovered its entire 2020 loss. Markets turn to any clues from the minutes of the last Fed meeting regarding yield curve control or raising the inflation target. See more below about Jackson Hole. The USDCAD premium trade was stopped out at 1.3140 (low is 1.3133). A new Premium trade in an inde was issued yesterday before the NY cash close in indices.
The obvious catalyst for a dollar rebound is a round of risk aversion but given the buy-the-dips mentality and optimism about a virus vaccine, it's tough to see that as a lasting paradigm shift.
The main problem for the dollar is that it's embroiled in politics. The US stimulus standstill is dragging on with no breakthrough in sight and time is ticking towards the November 3 election. Notably, Republicans have seen a recent uptick in support and that may setup a Biden win with a Republican-controlled Senate. In this climate, that's a recipe for economic stagnation.
There is also the ongoing problem of relative valuations. US markets deserve a higher multiple after a generation of outperformance but there is a limit.
Aside from risk aversion or a broad spike in the virus, it's extremely tough to make a case for the dollar before the election. With that, the moves are continuing to stretch.
Back to the Fed, Ashraf tells me to watch out for the annual Fed symposium at Jackson Hole to be held late next week online for any clues on the details of moving towards formalizing a higher inflation target. The implications for such a move would be enormous for USD and metals.
On Wednesday, we get the latest FOMC minutes and there are questions about what they will do next. At the moment, there is no scope for a hawkish shift, even with US housing creeping towards a boom. The minutes are likely to touch on forward guidance or yield curve control but we struggle to envision anything that could lead to lasting dollar support.
AUD/USD: Depressed below 0.7200 after printing the biggest losses in two weeks
AUD/USD remains on the back foot near 10-day SMA after taking a U-turn from the yearly high. US dollar index bounced back from 27 month low and surprised markets with a little backup. No major data/events will keep qualitative risk catalysts in the driver’s seat.
Gold bounces off weekly low towards $1,950
Gold prices consolidate the heaviest losses since August 11. US-Iran story offers the latest reason for bullion’s pullback. Markets remain pressured as US dollar keeps Wednesday’s recovery, S&P 500 Futures stay depressed.
USD/JPY: Recovery struggling with the 106.00 level
The USD/JPY bottomed for the day at 105.09. The pair tried to recover some ground during European trading hours, but sellers capped the advance around 105.60, a Fib level. Bulls made another attempt during US trading hours.
WTI: US-Iran story battles EIA, OPEC+ negatives below $43.00
WTI stays depressed while extending losses from $43.24. US intends to renew sanctions on Iran, warns China and Russia to stay out. OPEC+ conveyed demand fears, EIA marked downbeat inventory levels.
Bitcoin claims its safe-haven status
Market decline leads Bitcoin to regain market share on account of the Altcoin segment. Market consolidation that just started could extend over several days, even weeks. Sentiment levels continued to be extremely positive and power down further in the short term.