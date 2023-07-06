Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.900.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 72.00.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 11 ticks and trading at 124.29.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 80 ticks Lower and trading at 4463.75.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1924.800. Gold is 23 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with many exchanges trading in negative triple digit territory.

Possible challenges to traders

Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Logan Speaks at 8:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/05/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/05/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Wednesday morning. This usually reflects a Down Day and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow closed 130 points Lower and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday was the first day back after a nice long holiday weekend. It is very rare that we in the US get a 4 day weekend (I'm not counted the abbreviated session on Monday as a trading day). I have to say it was nice. As the old saying goes what comes up, must come down but readers of this newsletter knew that hours before the markets opened, and the markets didn't disappoint. Today we have nine economic reports, all of which are major. This typically happened after a holiday as all economic reports must be released and this week is no exception. Crude oil inventories will be reported today at 11 AM EST. Tomorrow is Non-Farm Payrolls which is sure to be a market mover.