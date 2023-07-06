USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.900.
Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 72.00.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 11 ticks and trading at 124.29.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 80 ticks Lower and trading at 4463.75.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1924.800. Gold is 23 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with many exchanges trading in negative triple digit territory.
Possible challenges to traders
-
Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Logan Speaks at 8:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/05/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/05/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Wednesday morning. This usually reflects a Down Day and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow closed 130 points Lower and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So yesterday was the first day back after a nice long holiday weekend. It is very rare that we in the US get a 4 day weekend (I'm not counted the abbreviated session on Monday as a trading day). I have to say it was nice. As the old saying goes what comes up, must come down but readers of this newsletter knew that hours before the markets opened, and the markets didn't disappoint. Today we have nine economic reports, all of which are major. This typically happened after a holiday as all economic reports must be released and this week is no exception. Crude oil inventories will be reported today at 11 AM EST. Tomorrow is Non-Farm Payrolls which is sure to be a market mover.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0900, US jobs data eyed
EUR/USD is closing in on the 1.0900 level, extending its correction in the European trading hours. The pair capitalizes on strong German Factory Orders data and renewed US Dollar weakness ahead of the key US jobs data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800, tracks UK gilts yields higher ahead of US data
GBP/USD is extending gains toward 1.2800 in the European session. The pair is benefiting from a rally in the UK gilt yields on hawkish BoE expectations. The US Dollar selling gathers steam, despite higher US Treasury bond yields and a risk-off mood. US employment data awaited.
Gold falls back below $1,920 as Fed remains hawkish on interest rate guidance
Gold price has sensed selling pressure while attempting to sustain above the crucial resistance of $1,920.00 in the European session. The precious metal is struggling to attract bets as Fed policymakers remained hawkish on interest rate outlook.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Job Openings above 10 million could seal two more Fed rate hikes in 2023
The JOLTS will be released today by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The publication will reveal the change in the number of job openings in May, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.