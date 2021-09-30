US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.355.
Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Up at 75.02.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 16 ticks and trading at 159.20.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 83 ticks Higher and trading at 4370.50.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1729.00. Gold is 60 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa.The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Final GDP is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.
-
FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 12:30 PM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/29/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 9/29/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of clear correlation Wednesday morning. The Dow traded Higher by 91 points, the S&P by 7 points Higher however the Nasdaq closed Lower by about 34 points. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and out bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we witnessed a classical short covering or "dead cat bounce" as it is typically known. This is the situation where the markets trade Lower and Lower until the short sellers wish to take money off the table and teh only way to do that is to buy back the short. Now what happens is once you get enough traders to buy back the short, the markets start to rise and this is what occurred yesterday. Will this continue today ? Only time will tell....Today we have Final GDP, Chicago PMI and a slew of FOMC members speaking.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 lows ahead of US GDP, Powell's appearance
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, at new 2021 lows, as US yields remain elevated and support the dollar. Fed Chair Powell testifies as upcoming tapering moves markets. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP is awaited as well.
GBP/USD struggles under 1.3450 as the dollar remains firm
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3450 as the dollar holds onto its taper-related gains. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717
There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.
Altcoins rally in disregard of newest Chinese crypto ban
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?