US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.355.

Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Up at 75.02.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 16 ticks and trading at 159.20.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 83 ticks Higher and trading at 4370.50.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1729.00. Gold is 60 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa.The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final GDP is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 12:30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/29/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 9/29/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of clear correlation Wednesday morning. The Dow traded Higher by 91 points, the S&P by 7 points Higher however the Nasdaq closed Lower by about 34 points. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and out bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we witnessed a classical short covering or "dead cat bounce" as it is typically known. This is the situation where the markets trade Lower and Lower until the short sellers wish to take money off the table and teh only way to do that is to buy back the short. Now what happens is once you get enough traders to buy back the short, the markets start to rise and this is what occurred yesterday. Will this continue today ? Only time will tell....Today we have Final GDP, Chicago PMI and a slew of FOMC members speaking.